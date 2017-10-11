Memorial service for Patrick H. “Pat” Moery, 70 will be at 2:00 PM Sunday October 8, 2017 at First Christian Church officiated by Rev. Drew Kirtley. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Pat was born in Enid on March 31, 1947 to Clarence D. and Elvenia Kuver Moery and died Monday October 2, 2017 at his home in Bison. He graduated from Hennessey High School in 1965. He married Beverly Craun in Hennessey on March 19, 1965. Pat is survived by two sons Micheal Moery and wife Julie of Oklahoma City, Monty Moery and wife Dr. Samantha Moery of Bison; six grandchildren Beth Moery, Patrick Moery, Chloe Moery, Peyton Moery, Izzy Moery, Maddi Moery; two sisters Barbara Craun of Hennessey, Carolyn Maly of Enid; one sister-in-law Linda Craun; nieces and nephews Debbie Tomlinson, Dana Craun, David Craun, Marilyn Betchan, Buck Craun, Lori Nuzum; several great nieces and nephews and his ex-daughter-in-law Patricia Moery. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Beverly.