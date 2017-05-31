Planning board and town board meet to make zoning changes.

The planning board met May 23, at 5:30 p.m. to look at a presentation from Doug Moore with IBTS to discuss zoning and future plans of a property located south of town.

David Dollar, of Dollar Trucking, is requesting to rezone a 62-acre tract of land on the south end of town that is directly south of the southwest corner of Bullfoot Park.

