POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO CHURCH BURGLARIES

The Hennessey Police Department continues to investigate the burglaries at the First Baptist Church and the United Methodist Church.

The burglaries were reported on Tues., July 4, and Wed., July 5, respectively.

Investigators believe both burglaries were enacted by the same suspects. The burglars reportedly stole cash and electronic items.

The amount of cash and items taken has yet to be released by police, along with any other details of the investigation.

