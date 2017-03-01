Powerlifting team wins Newcastle championship

The Hennessey Eagle powerlifting team went to Newcastle Feb. 16 for their invitational meet.

“Due to some sickness and baseball conflicts, we only had 18 that were able to compete,” said coach Rick Luetjen. “However, those 18 did an outstanding job and finished as meet champions in the small class division!”

