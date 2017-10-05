Prather joins staff as new Managing Editor

Megan Prather joined The Clipper staff last week as the managing editor. She is a May graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma with a B.A. in mass communications: professional media.

During her time at UCO she served as reporter and eventually managing editor of the student run weekly publication, The Vista. She also worked as producer of the UCentral News, the university’s student run news broadcast. “The thing I loved the most about UCO is the fact that they try to make us so multi-faceted,” Prather said. Most recently, she was an editorial intern and then freelance reporter for the Oklahoma Gazette. “I loved my time at the Oklahoma Gazette,” she said. “It gave me a lot of experience in covering a variety of topics and events.” Prather said she is excited for her future with The Hennessey Clipper and working with the people of Hennessey. “I think local news coverage is so incredibly important,” she said. “It’s important for people to have a source for news they can go to that truly impacts them.”

