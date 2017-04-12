Prizes are important

Monday was the official announcement of Pulitzer Prize winners for a variety of disciplines including news. For newspapers around the country, the Pulitzer is the ultimate prize for a newspaper person to win. While the award is normally bestowed upon larger papers around the country, smaller papers have won awards as well. While I have never personally submitted any of my work for such a prize, perhaps someday I will throw my name in the hat as well, just to see how I do.

Here in Oklahoma, we have the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. It recognizes the best journalism in a variety of categories throughout the state. As far as I am aware, all states have awards similar to those in Oklahoma. I personally have won several first place awards in similar competitions in Louisiana and Kentucky, and I am currently waiting to hear back on several stories I wrote in Alabama.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/