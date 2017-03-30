Protecting Life

This week, I voted in support of House Bill 1549, which creates the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act of 2017 that would prohibit abortion solely based on the unborn child being diagnosed with either Down syndrome or a genetic abnormality or who has the potential for a genetic abnormality. The bill passed the House with a vote of 67-16 and now heads to the state Senate.

I have always been a staunch supporter of life and have a 100 percent voting record of supporting pro-life legislation. Our unborn are the most defenseless of our citizens. I will always do all I can to protect them. I understand that women sometimes face surprise or even unwanted pregnancies. I will do all I can to support them, but we must end the murder of our unborn.

In the meantime, budget negotiations are ongoing. House budget leaders, including myself, are meeting with state agencies to determine funding needs and to encourage greater efficiencies. We also are continuing to evaluate under-performing and non-performing state assets as well as tax credits and incentives as we work toward crafting next year’s budget.

