Late Friday night in to Saturday and Sunday, it seemed like it wasn’t going to stop. Heavy rains created rapid runoff which washed out roads and flooded many streets.

The topic surrounding many coffee drinkers at a local quick stop was just how much everyone received. Some locals reports as much as 7” totals.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/