Reaching out to those who aren’t reading

National Newspaper Week is upon us again and normally this would be the time to pontificate on the importance of newspapers to our society. The reality though is that if you are reading this column you already know the importance of newspapers.

It is not you, dear reader, who needs to learn the importance of newspapers, but all of those other souls who are not reading the newspaper. They may be your family, friends or neighbors, co-workers or complete strangers. You know already what they are missing. I don’t have to tell you that your community newspaper is the best possible source of local news.

Sure, your neighbor might have gotten some juicy gossip about a local elected official on Facebook, but only in the newspaper will you get to know what really happened.

