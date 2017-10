If your mom had an eyebrow pencil or red lipstick when you were a kid in the 1950s, then you were ready for Halloween.

Or that’s the way I remember it growing up in Oklahoma City.

Boys turned into bums with mustaches, beards and heavy eyebrows, and one of dad’s old shirts and a hat made your outfit.

