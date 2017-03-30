Recitation of the Rosary for Rebeca Bustillos De Solis, 77 was at 7:00pm Thursday March 23, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:00am Friday March 24, 2017 at St. Joseph’s officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco and Rev. Joseph Arledge. The burial will followed at Calvary Cemetery in Hennessey under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home, Hennessey. Rebeca was born in Santa Cruz De Mayo, Chihuahua, Mexico on December 10, 1939 to Pantalion and Delores Blanco Bustillos and died Tuesday March 21, 2017 at her home in Enid. She married Roberto Solis in Mexico in 1962. Rebeca was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Enid. Rebeca is survived by her children Jesus Solis, Juan Solis, Teresa Solis, Ricardo Solis, Leticia Solis, Maria Solis, Rigoberto Solis, Graciela Solis; nineteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Roberto.