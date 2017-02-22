The town has been contacted by Tradewind Energy to purchase waste water from its reverse osmosis plant located southeast of town for construction of 95 wind turbines. Tradewind’s Red Dirt wind project is reportedly east, north and south of Hennessey. The concrete people want to buy between 14-15 million gallons and when they start with the road building they will need another 2-4 million gallons, and they will employ about 200 people. That’s what Tiffany Tillman, town administrator/ clerk, told the Hennessey Utilities Board at their Mon., Feb. 13 meeting

