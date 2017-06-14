Red Dirt Wind Project is in full swing

The Red Dirt Wind Project (RDWP) is a wind energy project happening now in the Kingfisher and Logan counties. It includes the southeast Hennessey area and encompasses about 60,000 acres.

There has been a significant increase in traffic in our area due to the project.

“Dirt and rock truck haulers have been busy taking product to the lay down yard,” said County Commissioner, Ray Shimanek, R- Hennessey, The lay down yard is southeast of Hennessey on property leased from Shimanek by Tradewind Energy, a developer of the project.

