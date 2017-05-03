The Hennessey track teams competed in the Regional track meet hosted by Chisholm. The Hennessey boys had 33 points and received seventh place while the girls team had 22 points and received eighth place.

Standings were:

Girls 4x800m relay, fourth; girls 4x200m relay, ninth; 3200m run, Jaci Rodriguez, fourth; girls 800m run: Mitzy Trillo, ninth; Meagon Tillman, fourteenth; girls 400m dash: Mitzy Trillo, fifth; Jamie Ortega, tenth; Jessie Schovanec, twelfth; girls 1600m run: Meagon Tillman, thirteenth; girls 4x400m relay, fifth; girls shot put: Cydney Stotts, eighth; Ayerium Fierro, tenth; girls Discus: Cydney Stotts, fourth; Ayerium Fierro, seventh; girls pole vault: Kyrena Webster, seventh.

