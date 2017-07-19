Reports of naked woman result in mans drug arrest

Mark Edward Smith, 35, Hennessey, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, drug possession and driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition. He was arrested Sat., July 1, between 10:30-11 p.m.

Officer Brandon McKay was on patrol when he received reports of a naked woman rolling on the ground in the yard at 207 East Oklahoma Ave. According to the report, a man had reportedly forced the woman into a silver or tan colored Chevrolet Tahoe and drove south down Cherokee St. with its lights off.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/