Road to Prosperity

Many people don’t realize Oklahoma has the 16th largest transportation portfolio in the nation. The state ranks right between Florida and California. Good infrastructure allows our people to get to the businesses and services they need. It also helps us attract businesses that add sales tax dollars back into our communities to be used for education, healthcare, public safety and continued repairs and maintenance of our roads and bridges, among other things.

Oklahoma’s highway system is the state’s largest asset, worth an estimated $60 billion.

