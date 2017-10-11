Robin Perry

The funeral for Robin Deneice Perry, 58 will be at 10:30 AM Thursday October 12, 2017 at Dover Christian Church officiated by Rev. Fred Jones. Burial will follow at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Robin was born in Tulsa on July 18, 1959 to James Edward and Marquita Joann Walkup Humes and died Sunday October 8, 2017 at her home in Hennessey. She married Lynn Perry in Hennessey on April 7, 1978. Robin was a Registered Nurse and worked at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid for twenty-six years. She had held numerous positions at the hospital and was most recently the Employee Health Nurse. Robin is survived by her husband Lynn of the home; one daughter Allison Hurst and husband Chad, one grandson Brendon, all of Hennessey; one sister Paula Enix and husband Richard of Moore and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Ann Humes, one infant daughter Lindsay Perry, one brother Eddie Humes and one infant brother. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Dover Christian Church with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.