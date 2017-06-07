Rural mail carrier runs his last route

Keith Walterscheidt was a rural mail carrier for 29 years. As of Wed., May 31, Keith can say that he retired from the job. “It’s just been a pretty good place to work,” Keith said. “It’s like anything else, there’s always some rough spots here and there, but you look back and it was all good.” Keith is a 1969 HHS graduate, and the son of the late Edward and Nadine Walterscheidt.

He said he wouldn’t trade his experiences at HHS for anything. “My wife, Shirley [Berkenbile], grew up a couple miles down the road from me,” Keith said. “We just celebrated our 45th wedding anniversary on the 26th. I retired four or five days later.”

