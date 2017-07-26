Sales tax is up 36%

The town’s July sales tax return of $131,337 is up 36% ($47,799) compared to receipts from last year’s July return of $110,691.

Other towns showing an increase for the July return were Kingfisher, 42%; Cashion, 65%; Dover, 1%; Okarche, 21%; Waukomis, and Enid, 19%.

The disbursement of $146,492,067 in sales tax collections returned statewide to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $10,292,526 from the $136,199,541 distributed to the cities and towns in July last year.

The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $2,707,465. Towns showing a decrease for July were Crescent, 3%, Marshall, 51%, and Okeene, 11%.

