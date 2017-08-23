Sales tax is up a whopping 110% IT’S A RECORD

Sales tax returned to the Town of Hennessey this month totaled $188,185 and is the most ever received here. That’s 110.42% ($98,751) more than the return of $89,434 in August 2016. The town’s check last month was $131,337.

Oilfield activities and the Red Dirt Wind Farm south of town accounts for the rise, say many in the know.

The August return from the state Tax Commission represents local sales from June 16-30 and estimated sales tax from July 1-15 on Hennessey’s 3.5% sales tax.

