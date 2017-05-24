Scaredy cat braves the world

Tri-County Herald, Meeker

Sometime early Sunday morning, daughter Brooke awoke to discover our front door open. We apparently hadn’t “pulled it to,” as the expression goes, and then we forgot to lock it before going to bed.

You may recall that Saturday night and Sunday morning were breezy, so we theorize that a strong gust blew it open.

The only thing missing from the house was a chubby black cat named Baggy, who had interpreted the open door as a cosmic invitation to explore the larger world outside.

This in itself is unusual because Baggy puts the scared into scaredy cat. In fact, he may have been the inspiration for the term.

He is afraid of dogs and of the doorbell, of coathangers that fall on the floor, of the Thunder announcers on tv and of 9-month-old babies.

He is uneasy around anyone he hasn’t known for at least three years and he spends much of his time under my bed, waiting for the monsters to subside.

In fact, when he missed the animal roll call after the open door, I thought he was hiding in the house somewhere and would show up in a few hours.

