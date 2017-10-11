School Board comes up with thirty plan changes

School board members spent almost an hour discussing changes to the $8.5 million multi-purpose building plans after looking over the architect’s drawings at last week’s meeting.

President Kevin questioned why the entrance would open onto Oklahoma Ave. when “80%” of the parking would be behind it.

“I can’t go for that,” Fuksa said. “… I’ve always expressed my concern about the parking.”

