School board continues to discuss, disagree on where to put new gym

A Monday night special meeting of the Hennessey Board of Education lasted more than two hours and was mostly consumed with disagreements about where to place the multi-purpose gym/ building and why.

Another special board meeting is expected this week.

Although the board had a special meeting last month with the public and voted 3-2 to place the gym where the pool is now, it was brought back up to possibly change the location.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/