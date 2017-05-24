School releases appraisal amount a week after Clipper was denied info

An appraisal on the 218 N. Walnut property across the street from the school auditorium was released to The Clipper by the school superintendent Monday. The $50,000 appraisal amount was withheld from the press by Supt. Mike Woods at the board's May 15 meeting. The contract with the seller had been signed by the school the Friday before the May 15 meeting. The appraisal was also received May 12 by the school.

The school paid $47,000 for the property that includes a house. Woods told The Clipper reporter the evening of May 15 that he didn't think they were required to disclose the appraisal amount, and he wanted to talk with their attorney first.

