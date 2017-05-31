Second Place Clipper Scholarship Winner 2017

Time is a mysterious thing. A year ago, I was convinced I was eternally trapped in adolescence, forever amid lockers and school bells.

Suddenly I am a senior with graduation sitting just days away, wanting to ask time to slow down for a moment. Soon, I will be attending college at the University of Oklahoma, focusing on furthering my education, pursuing a career, traveling the world, and piecing together my future.

