Shopping local isn’t just a slogan

Generally every few months I will write a column or opinion piece on the need to shop locally. This week I came up with the idea after a discussion with one of our town council members. Often, these pieces are merely generic bits to remind citizens the importance of shopping locally. I like to trot out the old line from a number of studies that every dollar spent locally allows that dollar to circulate two to four times within the economy or that over 50% of money spent on a local business stays in the community, while less than 20% spent on a large chain store does.

In all of my columns I never really write about how I handle the shop locally concept. For instance, generally when I am in one of our towns I try during my lunch hour each day to eat at one of our local establishments, whether that is in Okeene, Hennessey, Canton or Seiling. Depending upon which town I am in and what I am in the mood for, I make an effort to eat out and contribute to our local economies. Also, even though I actually am currently living in Enid, I try to buy gas in one of the four towns our newspapers serve as a way to contribute to our local communities. Sure, I could buy gas in Enid, and on the weekends it would be easier, but I try consciously to make a choice to buy local.

