The skyline is changing

As you look to the east, a new Hennessey skyline is taking shape as the Red Dirt Wind project progresses

The Red Dirt Wind Project is a wind energy project happening now in the Kingfisher and Logan counties. It includes an area east and south of Hennessey and encompasses about 60,000 acres.

Construction on five wind turbines has been completed and they are completing on average of one a day in our area when the weather cooperates.

