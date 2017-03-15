SLOW DOWN: 45 MPH ON COUNTY ROADS

The “dramatic increase” in unsafe driving on by oil and service provider employees was outlined in a March 6 letter to oil companies by Kingfisher County Commissioners.

“We take road safety very seriously and are looking for help from you and your employees,” the commissioners said. “If this problem continues to grow, the county will have no choice but to take stronger measures to ensure a level of public safety on our roads.”

Last year, the commissioners voted to lower the speed limit on all unincorporated Kingfisher County roads to 45 mph, unless otherwise marked, to help increase driving safety.

