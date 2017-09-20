Couldn't Help But Notice

Frequent highway trips have made me notice that more and more drivers are using the right lane on divided highways. That’s since law enforcement can ticket left lane drivers $235.25 and court costs, but not until Nov. 1. Right now you can drive in the left lane, as long as you don’t “impede the flow of traffic.”

If you drive in the left hand lane and are going under 70 mph I guarantee that you will impede the flow of someone who wants to pass you. I’ve had first-hand experience. Someone thought I didn’t notice they were riding my rear bumper. They also didn’t think I could hear their horn. Th ere are times when you can’t instantly get into the right hand lane due to heavy traffic on the Northwest Expressway in Okla. City.

I admit that I’ve hugged the left lane at times so I could see what was ahead of the big trucks in front of me, but I’ve never camped out in that lane the way a guy did last week on the way to Enid. I finally passed him on the right. According to the new law, “ … a vehicle may not be driven in the left lane except when overtaking and passing another vehicle, other than in situations where traffic conditions or road configurations require the use of the left -hand lane in order to maintain safe traffic conditions.”

OHP officials announced in a news release that they recognize that high-volume traffic in metropolitan areas such as Okla. City and Tulsa may require all lanes to be occupied at times.

No kidding.

I try to stay in the middle lane going into Okla. City since most motorists are going to turn left or right from the three lanes. That doesn’t keep speeding drivers on my right crossing two lanes so they can turn left. Long-time commuters know where they are going, but even though I’m going to the same place most of the time, I’m not comfortable with cars whizzing by me.

The state Department of Transportation installed “Slower Traffic Keep Right” and Do Not Impede Left Lane signs in 234 locations along I-35 and I-40 from state line to state line, except in the metro area.

ODOT doesn’t have to worry about me because I’m not getting on any of the interstates. Or at least not on purpose.



^ Barb Walter is copy editor, mentor teacher/trainer and may be reached at







barb@hennesseyclipper.com



