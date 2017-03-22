Spring is here

Spring came early in more places than Oklahoma.

I noticed the brilliant yellow jonquils as I drove down a certain street in town last week. They always signal the approach of spring in Hennessey.

That evening I received a text from my daughter. She was attending a seminar at Washington, D.C. She said it was cold there and she was glad she’d taken a sweater, coat and warm scarf.

She also mentioned snow and said the sidewalks were covered with cherry blossoms from a late freeze. It’s almost time for the cherry blossom tourists to appear for this D.C. event.

One of the spring signals around our place is the birds’ sounding off in the early morning.

The scarlet cardinal regaled us with his sweet whistle and an eager Killdeer piped a piercing “kill-dee, kill-dee, kill-dee.” It was the Ides of March, not quite Spring yet, but close.

I’m always grateful when Mother Nature shares the beauty of her wildlife with me.

