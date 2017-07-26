Summer Pride is underway for Eagle football players

Hennessey Public School is about to open its doors again for the year, and with the start of school comes the start of football season.

The season will officially start Fri., Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at home vs. OCA.

In the meantime, high school players hoping to make varsity have had the opportunity to get prepared with the Summer Pride program.

There are 37 participants right now, said coach Rick Luetjen.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/