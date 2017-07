The school board, in an unanamous vote at the last school board meeting, approved a contract to rehire Dr. Mike Woods. It was the same contract as last years, only the dates changed.

His term will commence on July 1, 2017, and continue through June, 30, 2018 with the same salary as last year.

