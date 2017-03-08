The funeral for Sylvia Pardo, 56, Hennessey, will be at 2 p.m. Sat., March 11, 2017 at Cristo-Rey Baptist Church officiated by Francisco Oropeza and Ramon Aleman. The service will be spoken in both Spanish and English. Burial will follow at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Viewing will be at Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and will be at the church starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Sylvia was born in Los Angeles, California on Aug. 31, 1960 to Paul and Margaret Giron Torres and died Mon., March 6, 2017 at her home in Hennessey. She married Salomon Pardo in Tucson, Ariz. Feb. 10, 1979. Sylvia was a member of Cristo-Rey Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Salomon of the home; one son Salomon Pardo, Jr. and wife Belem; one daughter Elizabeth Macias and husband Federico; step children Cesar Pardo and wife Martha, all of Hennessey, Hugo Pardo and wife Isabel of Enid, Ana Korina and husband R. D. Justus of Breckenridge, Salomon Pardo and wife Faboila of Enid; nine sisters and one brother; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. Donations may be made in her name to help defray expenses with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.