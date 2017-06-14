Taking a trip to the press convention

This week several of the employees of Trail Miller Co. LLC traveled to Oklahoma City to participate in the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual convention. As a note to readers I am generally not a big fan of press conventions. While I tend to enjoy talking to folks and taking a break from day to day work related activities, I don’t always enjoy organized gatherings of a large number of people.

Generally I will say that this convention was fairly well structured and offered a variety of activities for member newspapers. As a more specific insight I would note that the hotel, the Skirvin Hilton in OKC, was a very nice and somewhat regal locale. The Saturday morning session with Governor Mary Fallin was a bit long-winded and uneventful (not the fault of the OPA), while the session with our Oklahoma Congressional delegation was what you would expect from D.C. politicians.

