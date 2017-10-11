Teachers crowdfund to meet students needs

It’s no secret that teachers put a lot of their own money into their classrooms. From purchases such as art supplies, books, ink cartridges, and paper it all adds up and sometimes teachers could use a bit of a hand.

Some teachers in the Hennessey Public School district have gotten creative with their solution to this problem and have set up Donors Choose accounts to help fund various classroom needs they each have.

“We really got into the Donors Choose when we got our new Superintendent,” 3rd grade teacher Jessica Melendy said. “He was really strong on encouraging us to do it so I thought I’d give it a try and I’ve had so much luck on it. I’ve had 6 projects fully funded since February of 2017.”

