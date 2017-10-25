Teens face break in charges

Four Hennessey High School teenage boys could face misdemeanor charges in connection with July break-ins at a vacant house southwest of town.

Assistant district attorney Eric Eplin was given the report by the county sheriff’s office last Thursday

The Clipper learned about allegations of vandalism and breaking and entering last week after Josh Meloy posted “trail cam” photos on Facebook. The photos show a Town of Hennessey work truck and two teenage boys at the house owned by Josh Meloy’s father, Russ Meloy.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/