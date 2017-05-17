Is there life after newspapering?

The sausage was perfectly fried. There was the just right amount of sausage in the gravy that was generously poured over the biscuit,” I said to the TV and two cats after I took another bite.

“Momma would be proud,” I said to myself, not to the pretend cameras, and audience in the many cooking shows I’ve watched over the past nine weeks.

A trio of surgeries last December and in mid-March had me hospitalized. Then I was grounded at home to recover so my world consisted of watching TV because I couldn’t concentrate enough to read.

So it was a big accomplishment for me to turn on the oven and prepare a meal for myself that didn’t have to be microwaved, or picked up from one of our drive-through, or other wonderful places to eat once I could drive.

