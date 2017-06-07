Third Place Clipper Scholarship Winner 2017

I was raised on my family’s ranch. I’m a fourth-generation horse trader/ trainer. Because of that influence I fell in love with horses and cattle. When I was in the first grade I mapped out my life. I decided that I was going to Oklahoma State University to be an equine surgeon, and I’ve been driven to accomplish this goal since then.

For the career I have chosen, college is the only path to that specialized field in veterinary science, and is essential to my future. There was never any question of going to college, I was raised that college is what comes next after high school. My parents understood the value of an education and taught my brother and I that education was an investment in ourselves and we were our own best investment. My parents have been the biggest influences in my life. They have always supported me and helped drive me to be the best that I can be. They were both raised on family ranches and they wanted to pass those ranching traditions to me and my brother.

