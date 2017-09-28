Thomas Joseph Vaverka, 86, passed away at his home in Hennessey surrounded by his family on Wednesday September 20, 2017. He was born July 1, 1931 in Bison, Oklahoma to Jerry and Pauline Vaverka. He attended a one-room grade school in Spring Valley then went to Hennessey High School where he graduated in 1951. Thomas married Betty Morrow December 4, 1953. Thomas had numerous titles but his favorite was being a farmer. He was a concrete finisher for most of his life. Thomas served on the Hennessey Town Board of Trustees. His interests and hobbies included raising his family and working with his cattle. He is survived by one daughter Jo Byrd, two sons Danny Vaverka and Gary Macy; six grandchildren David Macy, Logan Macy and wife Melissa, Brian Byrd and wife Melody, Jason Byrd, Cody Vaverka, Amy (Byrd) Smith and husband Ray; ten greatgrandchildren Easton, Tyler, Trenton, Jena, Juliana, Larissa, Austyn, Wyatt, Matthew and Macee. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, one brother, and one sister. Memorial service will be at 10:30 AM Monday September 25, 2017 at 132 Bible Church officiated by L.D. Choate. Cremation arrangements are by Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home.