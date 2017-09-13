Thousands turn out for Wine & Chocolate Festival

Wed, 09/13/2017 - 12:00am News Staff
By: 
Tracie Macy

The Hennessey Wine and Chocolate festival had 1,835 people who paid through the gates, reported Tamara Henderson, treasurer of the sponsors, The Hennessey United Association. That was without the pre-sales.

Wes Hardin, chairman and board member, said that with the pre-sales, he thought the number was about 2,100, maybe more.

