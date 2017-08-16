Threat of fake news continues to grow

I have used this space to discuss the threat of fake news on a few occasions, but never have I quite focused on the real threat, not only to our knowledge base as it pertains to current events, but to the fabric of our democracy.

In speaking about the concept of fake news, let’s be clear that we are not talking about the definition that is being discussed currently in the main stream media. Fake news is not news someone doesn’t like, whether that someone is the president of the United States or a regular American. Fake news is exactly what the two words, read in unison, imply: stories and videos being passed off as real news that are based almost solely on fake or doctored information.

Clearly there are stories that are written by the news media that are biased, some stories more so than others, but the true definition of fake news is not merely bias, but completely untrue facts paraded about as unassailable truths.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/