Three earn state FFA degrees

At this year’s FFA May 2-3 Convention, Hennessey FFA had three senior students receive the 2017 State FFA degree: Charlie Cline, Cale Blehm, and Maggie Moery. The state FFA degree is the highest degree the Oklahoma FFA can bestow upon its members. This award is presented to members who have achieved exceptional success in his or her respective supervised agricultural experience program.

PROFICIENCY FINALISTS

Hennessey FFA also had two members who were agricultural proficiency finalists. This is the second year in a row these two students have been proficiency finalists. Tyrnie Talley placed second in the area of Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship and Coleby Haymaker was this year’s state champion proficiency winner in the area of Diversified Crop Production — Entrepreneurship.

