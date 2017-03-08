Time to start training again

This week I decided to give our readers a break from my usual political columns to write about one of my favorite times of the year. This weekend was the official start of Major League Baseball spring training. High schools and colleges got their start a few weeks ago, but with the official start of spring ball, America’s pastime is now in full bloom.

Call me a bit nostalgic, but I grew up on baseball. With no major league team in the Jackson, Mississippi area we had to settle for minor league baseball in the form of the Jackson Mets. To this day, there are quite a few New York Mets fans (I am not one of them) in the Jackson metropolitan area due to the popularity of the minor league franchise.

