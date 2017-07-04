Mass of Christian Burial for Tonie Janky, 96, was at 10 a.m. Wed., July 5, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. It was officiated by Rev. Ed Menasco and burial followed at the Waukomis Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Tonie was born at Bison on March 22, 1921, to Louis and Lillian Drapla Simunek and died Thurs., June 29, 2017, at Greenbrier Assisted Living Center in Enid. She married William “Bill” Janky in Bison on November 6, 1941. Tonie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Altar Society in Bison. She is survived by one son Wilfred Janky and wife Vicki of Bison; two granddaughters Monica Pevehouse and husband John of Norman, Kimberly Stafford and husband Doug of Enid; three great-grandchildren Ashlyn Pevehouse, Victoria and Taryn Stafford and one brother John Simunek and wife Arlene of Enid and several nieces and nephews. Tonie was preceded in death by her husband Bill Janky and three brothers. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with the funeral home serving as custodian of the fund.