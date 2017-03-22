Town board discusses ordinance addition

The town discussed the property on the north side of 51 owned by Scott Hajek.

Hajek is planning on developing the property in phases to create water and sewer lines and streets on the property for future businesses that may want to move to our area.

The town hired IBTS (Institution for Building Technology and Safety) in the past to provide impartial evaluations, research and technical assistance to help with zoning and planning permits.

A representative for IBTS looked at information presented to him from Town Administrator, Tiffany Tillman. He suggested adding to the town ordinance a planned unit d e v e l opme n t . With this type of ordinance you can change from different types of zoning in an area. It was described as an overlay zoning.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/