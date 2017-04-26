Town board holds special meeting to amend undeveloped property

First item up for business at the towns special meeting was discussion about the Scott Hajek property on the north end of town, but not before newly appointed member, Keith Meek and re-elected member Wes Hardin took their oath of office for their spots on the town board.

Matthew M. Nahrstedt with IBTS opened the discussion by going over what had happened previously in the planning board meeting.

Town council member Mike Shaw asked several questions about the zoning and how it would affect the area in the future. He stated he didn’t want the highway coming into town junked up with tanks.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/