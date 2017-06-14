Town brings back fireworks display

Mayor Bert Gritz said there are strict laws on licensing and training for individuals to be certified to shoot off fireworks. That has always been an issue, along with the liability that goes with it, said Gritz while discussing the firework display with board members at he Monday night’s town meeting.

Other members at the meeting were Raymond Kerby, Keith Meek and Mike Shaw. Town employees, Curtis Turner and Hank Weber were also there. Absent was Vice- Mayor Wes Hardin.

After searching, town administrator, Tiffany Tillman, found a company from Kansas, Rainbow Fireworks, which sent cost estimates to her for a 2017 fireworks celebration. They just happened to have someone who is certified available for the Fourth of July.

