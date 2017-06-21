Town gets donations for Fourth of July show

The Hennessey board of trustees voted to purchase a $7,500 fireworks package and said that if any club or business wanted to make donations to the event, they would upgrade the package.

The town had choices of a $5,000 display, $7,500 display and a $10,000 display package at last week’s meeting.

Mayor Bert Gritz contacted the Red Dirt Wind Project officials (RDWP) and they committed to a donation. They later called Gritz back with a revised plan, the RDWP management asked their employees to make donations and the company will match all funds raised by employees.

