Town of Hennessey board members elected

Hennessey has a population of 2,194 with 1,054 of those being registered voters in the Hennessey city limit area. Out of those registered voters, 304 people turned out to vote in the April election for the board of trustees.

Each voter selected two trustees on the ballot. The top two vote getters were Keith Meek with 190 votes, and Wes Hardin with 178. Others running were Richard Simunek with 162 votes and Logan Macy with 98.

