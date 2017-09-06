Tracie's Tales

From The Clipper archive, printed in Feb 2015 - I can remember that old two-story house just as if it was yesterday.

I loved to play on the large porch.

My grandparents, Emil and Wilma Simunek, were lucky enough to call that house their home when they lived just outside of Marshall.

It was always a treat to venture up the old narrow stairs into the attic to explore. It was long ago, and I don't even remember what the upstairs looked like, but I can remember, while I crawled up there that I was full of excitement and anticipation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/Hennessey%20ClipperID622/